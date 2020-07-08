iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Up 10.4% in June

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,800 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 613,700 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 706,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iFresh stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of iFresh at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iFresh alerts:

IFMK traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,547. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -3.66. iFresh has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.