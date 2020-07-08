IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Down 1.1%

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95.

IHI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI CORP/ADR had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHI CORP/ADR will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

