Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $66,221.60 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. 1,601,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INCY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $279,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 24.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 206.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,590 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

