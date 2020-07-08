indaHash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $836.00 (IDH)

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Livecoin. Over the last week, indaHash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $836.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

indaHash Profile

indaHash launched on December 18th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Exrates, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

