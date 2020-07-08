Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INFI remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,198. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.76. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 329.49% and a negative net margin of 3,308.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFI. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

