Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,632. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $97.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on III. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,146,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 32,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Information Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Information Services Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

