InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) fell 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.85, 28,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 9,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMLFF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid-based topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

