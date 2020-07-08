InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Update

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of InMode from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of InMode by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 797,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,626. The company has a market capitalization of $969.33 million and a PE ratio of 20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.96 million. InMode had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 34.56%. InMode’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

