InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

