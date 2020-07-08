InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Up 6%

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 1,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded InPlay Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 185.12%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

About InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

