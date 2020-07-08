Insider Buying: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Major Shareholder Buys 5,649 Shares of Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 5,649 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $78,295.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,836,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Towerview Llc purchased 4,351 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $60,130.82.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Towerview Llc purchased 28,272 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $394,111.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Towerview Llc purchased 1,718 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,646.80.

NYSE:TRC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 77,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.73. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 19.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

