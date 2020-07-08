Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $110,750.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 841,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,570. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,614,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

