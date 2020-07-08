Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meghan Tuohig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Meghan Tuohig sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Meghan Tuohig sold 250 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

