Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Meghan Tuohig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Meghan Tuohig sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.
- On Friday, June 19th, Meghan Tuohig sold 250 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.
Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Overstock.com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on OSTK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $33.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.
