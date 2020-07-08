Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Sells 66,667 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 44,654,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,685,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.26. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,922,000. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.