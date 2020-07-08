Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 3,288 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, April 17th, Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 866,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

