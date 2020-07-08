Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $46,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 4,412 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $135,580.76.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $92,520.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $48,870.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $48,960.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $50,580.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $99,870.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $46,125.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00.

Slack stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 24,924,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,676,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WORK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

