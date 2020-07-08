Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 2,611 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $554,498.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $349,773.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TDOC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,245,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of -163.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.27. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $225.18.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 196,237 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

