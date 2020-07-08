Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 2,665 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.20, for a total transaction of $650,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 445 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $107,498.65.

On Friday, June 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35.

On Monday, April 27th, Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total transaction of $143,835.30.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $244.95. 722,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $253.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,608,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

