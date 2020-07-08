Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

PPRQF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from $14.75 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50.

