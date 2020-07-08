Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Interlink Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:LINK) were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.22, approximately 2,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a market cap of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

About Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs.

