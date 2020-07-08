International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 1,144 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.