iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is QP Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 850.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,891 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. 721,784 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

