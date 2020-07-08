iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is Bogart Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,978 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 7.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $32,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 317,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the first quarter valued at about $457,000.

Shares of ACWV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. 169,200 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93.

