iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, approximately 493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.