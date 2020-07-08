iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,958 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.4% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,555 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 197,423 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,328,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,509,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,987,119. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.67.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

