iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after buying an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,259,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $141.94. 26,205,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,930,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

