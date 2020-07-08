Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 448,600 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ITRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,050. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.