J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will post $1.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. J M Smucker posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J M Smucker stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.87. 726,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

