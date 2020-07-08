J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $100.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.18.
JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.
NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,676,000.
About J2 Global
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.