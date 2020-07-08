J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives $100.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

JCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti decreased their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,676,000.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

