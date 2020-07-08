Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 605,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.06. 402,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

