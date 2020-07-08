James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 448,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in James River Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of JRVR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 185,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

