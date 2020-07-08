Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5,990.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 177,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,931,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 368,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,085. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.