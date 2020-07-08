Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after purchasing an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. 472,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,148. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

