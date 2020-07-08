JET8 (J8T) Price Up 55.1% Over Last Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $391,777.21 and $776.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JET8 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.76 or 0.02012459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00182790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00066691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00117030 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for JET8 is jet8.io

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JET8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JET8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.