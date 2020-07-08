JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Short Interest Update

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 19,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 10,743,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,360,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

JBLU traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,013,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

