Jewel (JWL) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Jewel token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. During the last week, Jewel has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $337.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02000447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00183058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00066495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

