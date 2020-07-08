JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.90. JMP Group shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 6,700 shares.

JMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). JMP Group had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 67,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $186,337.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 33,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $88,149.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $96,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,199 shares of company stock worth $337,808. Insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

