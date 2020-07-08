Joules (LON:JOUL) Shares Down 5.3%

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.26), 100,231 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 88,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.75 ($1.33).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOUL. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get Joules alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.71.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.