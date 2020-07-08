Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 731,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 897,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. BidaskClub raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Noble Financial downgraded Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KELYA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. 230,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.09. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

