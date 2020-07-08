KeyCorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

KeyCorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 104.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 7,518,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,135,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.