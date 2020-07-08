Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Short Interest Update

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 88,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $335.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 38,315 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,254.40. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,379. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.