Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 26.1% in June

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 239,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 305,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 41,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 57,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,679. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $308.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

