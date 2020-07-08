Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Shares Down 4.1%

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMF)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

