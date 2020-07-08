Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Shares Down 2.2%

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.88 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), approximately 130,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.62).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.10.

In other Kina Securities news, insider Greg Pawson 393,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th.

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate. It also offers savings, cheque and business cheque, cash management, fixed deposit accounts; debit cards; and insurance products, such as business assets and income, and business liability, theft and burglary, and workers compensation insurance.

