Kinerjapay (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Kinerjapay Corp (OTCMKTS:KPAY) shot up 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 9,644,240 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,732,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Kinerjapay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPAY)

KinerjaPay Corp. operates an e-commerce platform in Indonesia. The company's platform, KinerjaPay IP, an e-wallet service for bill transfers and online shopping; and allows top-up phone credit for users. KinerjaPay Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Medan, Indonesia.

