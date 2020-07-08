Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KIRK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.50. 477,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.70.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.77). Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,658.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 46,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $110,934.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,268.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 70,808 shares of company stock valued at $162,935. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 220.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,076,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 322.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

