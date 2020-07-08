Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Down 2%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. AlphaValue cut shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

