Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Trading Down 2%

Klepierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLPEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, April 9th. AlphaValue cut shares of Klepierre to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Klepierre from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.