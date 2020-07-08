Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 850,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:KFY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. 502,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,589. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $440.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after buying an additional 1,056,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

