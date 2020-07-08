Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi Sells 10,688 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.80. 989,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,135. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $179.91 and a 12-month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.89.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

