Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Leading Edge Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 34,626 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 117,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

